MADRID, Sept 10 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it would issue 1.5 billion euros (1.94 billion US dollar) in bonds maturing in three years and carrying an annual coupon of between 4.5 percent and 5 percent.

The money raised will be partly used to finance the acquisition of smaller German competitor E-Plus, the company told the stock market regulator. (1 US dollar = 0.7748 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)