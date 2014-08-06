BRASILIA Aug 6 An offer by Telefonica SA to pass its stake in Telecom Italia SpA to France's Vivendi SA would help to resolve concerns raised by Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade, the head of the agency said on Wednesday.

Telefonica offered the Telecom Italia shares to Vivendi on Tuesday as part of its offer for the French group's Brazilian broadband unit, GVT SA. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy)