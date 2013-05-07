BRIEF-Barnes Group Inc to acquire Gammaflux L.P.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
BRASILIA May 7 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Tuesday that first-quarter net income fell 15.3 percent from a year earlier to 810 million reais ($401.78 million).
Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA missed analysts' average estimate of 926 million reais, according to a Reuters survey.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 3.5 percent to 2.75 billion reais, below an average estimate of 2.85 billion reais in the Reuters poll.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.