BRASILIA May 7 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Tuesday that first-quarter net income fell 15.3 percent from a year earlier to 810 million reais ($401.78 million).

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA missed analysts' average estimate of 926 million reais, according to a Reuters survey.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 3.5 percent to 2.75 billion reais, below an average estimate of 2.85 billion reais in the Reuters poll.