SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA) expects sustained cost pressure in the fourth quarter, a top executive told analysts on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian affiliate of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) reported third-quarter results showing profit margins slipping due to higher spending on new products and promotions to fend off mounting competition. [ID:nN1E7A9049] (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)