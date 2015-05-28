BRIEF-First Horizon National Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* First horizon national corp - net interest income ( nii ) decreased to $189.7 million in q1 from $195.6 million in q4
RIO DE JANEIRO May 28 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Thursday its shareholders approved the purchase of broadband provider GVT in a general assembly.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica also said in a securities filing Amos Genish had been elected president of the company and a member of its board of directors. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol)
SAO PAULO, April 13 Embraer SA delivered 18 commercial jets and 15 executive jets in the first three months of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.