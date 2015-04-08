BRIEF-Old Mutual sells minority stake in U.S. fund arm to China's HNA
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US
SAO PAULO, April 8 Telefonica Brasil SA plans to distribute a new share offering on April 28, according to a new prospectus published on Wednesday, pushing back the timeline by nearly two weeks after a review by securities regulator CVM.
The company and advising banks plan to wrap up their roadshow and price the offering on April 27. The new shares are set to start trading on Sao Paulo's stock exchange on April 29. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US
March 26 Shares of Viacom Inc could rise 40 percent in the next year as the New York-based media company's new CEO Bob Bakish focuses on its Paramount Pictures studio and a handful of its networks to turn the business around, according to Barron's.