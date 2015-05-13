BRIEF-Telenor to sell 70 mln of its common shares in Veon
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd
SAO PAULO May 13 Telefonica Brasil SA may be the mobile operator with the least interest in a consolidation of the Brazilian market, a senior executive said on Wednesday, signaling little enthusiasm for a potential mega-deal that seems to have lost momentum.
"Our market position keeps getting stronger," said Chief Financial Officer Alberto Horcajo on a call with journalists. "So if we can keep our clients and win new ones, what's the sense in paying to buy a new client base from someone without our strengths?"
Rival telecom Oi SA hired investment bank BTG Pactual last year to negotiate a possible deal to buy mobile carrier TIM Participações and split it three ways with Telefonica and America Movil SAB. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno)
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.