Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
MADRID Jan 6 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia, and had no details of such a deal.
Telefonica owns 15 percent of Telecom Italia and has a stake in another Brazilian mobile network, Vivo.
An Italian newspaper reported last week that Telefonica was looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.
Telefonica said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator it was analysing the possibility of taking legal action after recent "unreasonable" remedies imposed by Brazil's anti-trust body CADE.
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.