SAO PAULO Feb 25 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Monday that its fourth-quarter net income was little changed from a year earlier, edging up to 1.474 billion reais ($748 million).

Earnings beat an average forecast of 1.1 billion reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 17 percent to 3.854 billion reais, well above a forecast of 3.0 billion reais.

($1 = 1.97 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)