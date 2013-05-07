* Net income down 15 pct from year ago, missing forecasts

* Severance costs push profitability to multi-year low

SAO PAULO May 7 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's biggest telecom company, posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to falling broadband and television revenue and the cost of a new round of layoffs.

Net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA fell 15 percent to 810 million reais ($402 million), missing an average estimate of 926 million reais in a Reuters survey.

Telefonica's struggles highlight the challenges confronting Brazil's biggest telecoms as quickening inflation and a saturated mobile market slow sales growth to a trickle.

Net revenue increased 2.9 percent from a year earlier, rising half as fast as a benchmark measure of consumer prices, due to an 8.9 percent drop in fixed-line revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 3.5 percent to 2.75 billion reais, below an average estimate of 2.85 billion reais in the Reuters poll.

Telefonica Brasil's profitability in the quarter also fell to its lowest in at least four years. EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, slipped to 32.1 percent from 34.2 percent a year earlier.

The company said an "organizational restructuring" of personnel led to 89.9 million reais in one-time severance costs.

A series of layoffs following a recent merger have helped the company cut payroll costs 2.9 percent from a year ago.