SAO PAULO Nov 7 Telefonica Brasil SA posted a 17 percent drop in quarterly earnings, missing forecasts, after it spent heavily to turn around its struggling pay-TV business.

Third-quarter profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica fell to 760 million reais ($333 million), according to a Thursday filing, missing the average forecast of 828 million reais from analysts in a Reuters survey.

Operating costs rose 12 percent from a year earlier, driven by spending on advertising, sales and TV content to boost the weak leg of its household services. Net revenue rose just 2 percent, hurt by an 8 percent decline in fixed-line sales.

The weaker earnings underscored the competitive challenges in Brazil's cooling telecommunications sector, where stagnant demand after a recent boom has spurred expectations of consolidation among the four major wireless operators.

As Telefonica SA assumes greater control of Telecom Italia SpA, sources have told Reuters it is pushing for the sale of the Italian rival's Brazilian unit, TIM Participações SA . The unit could be broken up and sold off as early as next year.

That may ease pressure on Telefonica Brasil, whose leading share of the mobile market slipped 1.1 percentage point to 29.7 percent in September from a year earlier.

"Although the telecom outlook is dominated by potential mergers and acquisitions, this result came in well below market expectations and should weigh on shares," said a Thursday note from the sales and trading desk of Credit Suisse Securities.

Telefonica Brasil's stock fell 2 percent in early Sao Paulo trading to a one-month low.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 8 percent to 2.381 billion reais, below an average estimate of 2.586 billion reais. ($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Louise Ireland and Lisa Von Ahn)