SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA) said on Thursday third-quarter net income rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.33 billion reais ($749 million).

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) booked results above expectations of 1.24 billion reais in net income, according to the average forecast of six analysts in a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]

Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's cash generation known as EBITDA, fell 0.8 percent from a year ago to 2.82 billion reais, below a forecast of 2.99 billion reais.

($1 = 1.775 reais)

