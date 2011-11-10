* Telefonica shares worst on bourse as profitability dips
* Executives see cost pressures through end of year
* Q3 net income gains 7 pct yr/yr to 1.33 bln reais
* Profit margins pinched by mounting competition
By Brad Haynes and Sergio Spagnuolo
SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Shares of phone company
Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA) tumbled on Thursday as the company
ramped up spending to fend off rivals, eroding third-quarter
profit margins.
The Brazilian affiliate of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) said
in a securities filing that net income for the period rose 7
percent from a year earlier to 1.33 billion reais ($749
million), beating analyst expectations in a Reuters survey.
But profit margins suffered from fierce competition as
Telefonica rolled out new products and promotions to grow its
market share with a booming Brazilian middle class spending
more on smart phones and broadband Internet.
Telefonica shares dropped 3.7 percent in afternoon trade --
the worst performer on the Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which
gained 0.4 percent -- extending losses after executives told
analysts to expect continued cost pressures through year-end.
Telefonica has been a favorite analyst pick, gaining 30
percent this year as the Bovespa has lost 17 percent; but the
results showed the rising cost of facing down local units of
Telecom Italia (TIMP3.SA)(TLIT.MI) and Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX).
Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and
amortization, an indication of a company's cash generation
known as EBITDA, slipped 0.8 percent from a year before to 2.82
billion reais, below a forecast of 2.99 billion reais.
Telefonica's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a gauge of
profitability known as its EBITDA margin, slipped 1.8
percentage points from a year earlier to 34.2 percent, as the
company launched new products to fend off rivals.
The company's market share and revenue remained solid, as
its growing customer base in the wireless, broadband and
television segments helped offset declining fixed-line
subscriptions.
Analysts say the company has yet to reap cost savings of
more than $5 billion from the integration of fixed-line Telesp
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)