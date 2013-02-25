BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
SAO PAULO Feb 25 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA negotiated contracts in the fourth quarter leading to sustainable cost reductions that helped profit margins, Controller Cristiane Barretto Sales told analysts on Monday during a call to discuss earnings.
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
* Ubiquiti networks inc- board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program - sec filing