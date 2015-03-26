BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
SAO PAULO, March 26 Telefonica Brasil SA said on Thursday it planned to price a new share offering on April 16 to help fund the acquisition of broadband provider GVT, confirming details of a Reuters report citing two sources with knowledge of the deal. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality