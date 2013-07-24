SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian phone company
Telefonica Brasil SA said in a securities filing on
Wednesday its second-quarter net income fell 16 percent from a
year earlier to 914 million reais ($411 million).
Net income was slightly above expectations of 893 million
reais in a Reuters survey of five analysts..
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
17 percent from a year ago to 2.576 billion reais. The average
analyst estimate was for 2.665 billion reais.