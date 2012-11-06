BRIEF-Anthem declares first quarter dividend of 65 cents/shr
* Anthem declares first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil posted a 29.8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as Brazil's largest wireless carrier struggled to grow revenue as competition mounted in a cooling market.
The local unit of Spain's Telefonica said net income fell from a year earlier to 935.8 million reais ($461 million), missing an average estimate of 1.042 billion reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 3.1 percent to 2.9 billion reais, below forecasts of 2.824 billion reais.
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil's Braskem SA is trimming investments this year as it winds down spending on a new plant in Mexico and cuts back strategic new projects after a bribery settlement hammered earnings last year, according to a Wednesday securities filing.
Feb 22 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed Graeme Elliot as a business development manager in its invoice finance team.