* Revenue from home, business lines grows sequentially

* Stronger fixed-line revenue offsets mobile slowdown

* Tax burden rises tenfold from year earlier, drags on profit

By Brad Haynes and Sérgio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA's revenue from fixed-line services rose in the third quarter for the first time in 1 1/2 years, helping to make up for slowing growth in mobile demand.

Net revenue from home and business services edged up 0.2 percent from the second quarter after a series of sequential declines that began in the second quarter of 2011, Telefonica Brasil said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Paulo Cesar Teixeira told analysts on a conference call that new products bundling home telephone, cell, broadband Internet and now pay TV services had helped to stem the impact of Brazilians who have been giving up their landlines for mobile phones.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil, the local unit of Spain's Telefonica SA, rose 2 percent in Sao Paulo to 45.68 reais, their biggest daily gain in a month.

The focus by Telefonica on its fixed-line business has helped offset an abrupt slowdown in Latin America's biggest wireless market, where years of rapid growth have given way to a cooling economy and regulatory pressure to invest more in coverage.

Still, the company posted a 30 percent drop in third-quarter earnings due to slowing mobile revenue growth as well as a much higher tax rate.

Net income fell to 935.8 million reais ($461 million) from a year earlier, missing the average estimate of 1.04 billion reais from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Mobile services revenue increased 8.1 percent, down from 14 percent growth a year earlier.

The company's tax payments jumped to 554 million reais from 56 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 3.1 percent to 2.911 billion reais.

EBITDA as a share of net revenue rose slightly to 34.4 percent from 34.1 percent a year earlier. Without layoffs earlier in the year, the EBITDA margin probably would have dropped sharply, analysts said.