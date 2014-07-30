RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
SAO PAULO, July 30 Telefonica Brasil SA is holding its 2014 capital spending target at about 18 percent to 19 percent of net revenue, a senior executive told analysts on Wednesday during a conference call to discuss earnings.
Capital spending rose 29 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 1.615 billion reais ($720 million), or 18.7 percent of net revenue. ($1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017