SAO PAULO, July 29 Telefonica Brasil SA raised its outlook for potential gains from acquisition of broadband provider GVT to as much as 16.2 billion reais ($4.8 billion), according to a presentation released on Wednesday.

The best-case scenario comes from potential savings such as lower office expenses, revised investment assumptions and more cross-selling, boosting the outlook from a base scenario of 9.6 billion reais of gains outlined during due diligence.

($1 = 3.35 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)