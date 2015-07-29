BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
SAO PAULO, July 29 Telefonica Brasil SA raised its outlook for potential gains from acquisition of broadband provider GVT to as much as 16.2 billion reais ($4.8 billion), according to a presentation released on Wednesday.
The best-case scenario comes from potential savings such as lower office expenses, revised investment assumptions and more cross-selling, boosting the outlook from a base scenario of 9.6 billion reais of gains outlined during due diligence.
($1 = 3.35 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)