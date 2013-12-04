BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade ruled on Wednesday that Spain's Telefonica SA must exit its direct and indirect stake in wireless carrier TIM Participações SA or seek a new partner for its Vivo mobile phone unit.

In a decision at a meeting in Brasilia, the agency's board of directors also ruled that a new partner for Vivo, Brazil's largest mobile phone carrier and part of Telefonica Brasil SA , will not be allowed to own a stake in another rival in Brazil.