SAO PAULO May 8 Telefonica Brasil SA may see less revenue due to public holidays when the country hosts the World Cup in June and July, the company's Chief Financial Officer Paulo Cesar Teixeira told analysts on a Thursday call to discuss earnings.

The company, which is the local unit of Spain's Telefonica , earlier on Thursday posted an 18 percent drop in quarterly profit, missing estimates, due to higher sales commissions to sign up the most profitable mobile users. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)