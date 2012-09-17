Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, Sept 17 Spain's Telefonica has named Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete as new chief operating officer at the telecommunications company, succeeding Julio Linares Lopez.
Telefonica gave no reason for the reshuffle at the company. Linares will stay on as a board member.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Nigel Davies)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)