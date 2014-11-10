MADRID Nov 10 Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA said on Monday it had sold a 2.5 percent stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd in a block trade for about 687 million euros ($854 million).

In a regulatory filing, Telefonica said the shares were sold at HK $11.14, representing about a 3 percent discount to China Unicom's last traded price.

(1 US dollar = 0.8046 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Potter)