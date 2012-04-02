MADRID, April 2 Telefonica will take 1.3 billion euros in net debt off its books after signing an agreement between its Colombian subsidiaries and the Colombian government, Spain's largest phone company said on Monday.

Telefonica reported net debt of 56 billion euros at the end of 2011.

In a regulatory filing, Telefonica said the Colombian government had taken on 48 percent of debt owed by Colombia Telecom to PARAPAT, which holds assets and manages pension funds formerly owned by Colombia Telecom.

Telefonica owns 52 percent of Colombia Telecom, and the Colombian government the remaining 48 percent.

The accord also provides for the merger of Colombia Telecom and Telefonica's wholly owned Colombian mobile subsidiary, which is subject to approval by both companies' shareholders.

Telefonica will hold 70 percent of the merged concern and the Colombian government the other 30 percent.

Telefonica shares were off 0.04 percent at 12.28 euros by 0718 GMT in dealing on the Madrid bourse. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)