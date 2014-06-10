PRAGUE, June 10 Telefonica Czech Republic said Tomas Kouril will become financial director on July 1, replacing Martin Vlcek.

Kouril has worked for Telefonica since 2003 in various positions. His appointment follows that of Tomas Budnik to the helm of the company, announced on Monday.

Czech financial group PPF bought a 65.9 percent stake in the company from Spain's Telefonica in January.

PPF is in the process of buying out minority shareholders for 295.15 crowns per share.

Telefonica Czech Republic will change its name to O2 on June 21.

