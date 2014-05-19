Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PRAGUE May 19 Shareholders of Telefonica Czech Republic approved a plan to change the company's name to 'O2 Czech Republic' as of June 21, following a change in ownership, the telecoms group said on Monday.
The operator is owned by Czech financial group PPF, which acquired the company from Spain's Telefonica in January. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)