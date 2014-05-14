PRAGUE May 14 Telefonica Czech Republic reported a 46.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the first quarter to 558 million Czech crowns ($27.89 million), affected by further decrease of revenue, mainly in the mobile segment.

Total revenue decreased by 9.5 percent to 10.79 billion crowns, the company owned by the Czech financial group PPF said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average net profit of 736 million crowns from revenue of 10.92 billion. ($1 = 20.0095 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)