MADRID Oct 15 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic options for its Czech business and was in conversations with investment group PPF though there was no certainty a deal would be reached on a stake sale.

Reuters reported on Monday that the firm was set to sell its $3.6 billion stake in Telefonica Czech Republic, with PPF the most likely buyer.

A PPF spokesman declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)