MADRID Jan 28 Spain's telecom group Telefonica on Tuesday said it had closed the sale of its Czech unit to investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's richest man Petr Kellner.

In a notice to Spain's stock market regulator, Telefonica also said it had cut debt in all the quarters of 2013 and has met its year-end target of cutting its debt pile below 47 billion euros. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)