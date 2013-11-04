MADRID Nov 4 Czech investment group PPF could finalise its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the details.

The deal to buy Telefonica Czech Republic would be officially announced early this week, the newspaper said.

PPF is then expected to launch a tender offer for the remaining 31 percent of the unit listed on the Czech stock exchange, potentially adding a further 1 billion euros to the enterprise value of the deal to take it private, the FT said.

Telefonica declined to comment, while PPF was not immediately available for comment.

Both Telefonica and PPF have acknowledged talks over the possibility of the Czech group, led by businessman Petr Kellner, buying the Spanish firm's Czech operations.

Telefonica is seeking to cut a large debt load with the sale.

($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter)