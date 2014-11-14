Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 14 Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch.
"In the case of a final agreement Telefonica Deutschland expects a purchase price in the medium to high double-digit million euro range," the telecoms operator said in a statement.
"There is no impact on the company's profit and loss statement to be expected," it added.
Telefonica Deutschland became owner of the yourfone brand and its 235,000 active subscribers after buying E-Plus from KPN earlier this year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)