FRANKFURT, April 22 Telefonica Deutschland agreed to sell its passive tower infrastructure to Telxius, which is owned by Spanish parent Telefonica SA , for 587 million euros ($663 million), it said on Friday.

Proceeds of the sale, covering about 2,350 towers, will be reinvested in the business to support infrastructure development and the development of new growth areas, Telefonica Deutschland said.

The group, which is still 63.2 percent-owned by Telefonica SA, said the sale would be treated as a special effect and not be included in the company's outlook for 2016.

