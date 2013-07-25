PARIS, July 25 Telefonica said it believes it has compelling arguments to convince European antitrust regulators to approve its proposed acquisition of KPN's Germany unit and sale of its Ireland business to Hutchison.

José María Álvarez-Pallete López, Telefonica's chief operating officer, was careful to cast both deals as bringing benefits to consumers, avoiding pitching the deals are efforts to squeeze out more profits.

"There are too many players in Europe and the market needs to consolidate. It is in the interest of European consumers," he said in a conference call after second-quarter results.

"We think we have a strong and compelling case to make in Germany. From an infrastructure point of view, competition will actually accelerate because today the third and fourth players are lagging behind the leaders," said Pallete.