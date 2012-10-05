MADRID Oct 5 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has hired the lead banks to place a seven-year euro benchmark bond issue, IFR markets reported on Friday.

Telefonica named Bayer LB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, MUSI and SG CIB for the January 2020 issue, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service.

The bond had a price guidance of mid-swaps plus 340 to 350 basis points, IFR said. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by David Goodman)