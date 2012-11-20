MADRID Nov 20 Spanish telecommunications operator Telefonica opened the books on a 6-year bond denominated in Swiss francs on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters' news and market analysis service IFR reported.

The issue of a minimum of 100 million Swiss francs (83 million euros) carried a price guidance of around mid-swaps plus 230 basis points and was led by UBS and BNP Paribas, IFR said.

(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)