Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERLIN Aug 29 Telefonica Deutschland has received final clearance from the European Commission to buy the German business of Dutch peer KPN to create Germany's largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.
Telefonica Deutschland had in June agreed a deal with small rival Drillisch, which was expected to pave the way for regulatory clearance for the 8.6 billion euro ($11.3 billion) takeover of the unit, which operates under the E-Plus brand.
The new combination will have a market share of roughly 30 percent and Telefonica is hoping it will give it more clout in its battle with Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom .
Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday it expected the deal will be closed in the third quarter of 2014.
($1 = 0.7587 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)