Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT May 2 Telefonica Deutschland agreed with Deutsche Telekom to use the German rival's land-line services network more heavily from next year.
The two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday they would widen their existing cooperation gradually until 2019, helping Deutsche Telekom to share the risks of investing in its high-speed data network. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)