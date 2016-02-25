BERLIN Feb 25 Telefonica Deutschland, Germany's biggest mobile operator by customers, said it expected profit growth to slow this year as costs relating to the integration of former rival E-Plus would weigh on its results.

The carrier, which is majority-owned by Spain's Telefonica , said on Thursday it saw operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) growing by a low to medium single-digit percentage in 2016.

That compares with a jump of 20 percent in 2015 that beat expectations, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The completion of various large projects will lead to costs, especially in the first half of the year," Telefonica Deutschland said, citing network integration, the transformation of the IT landscape and the transfer of customers and brands onto a common platform.

Telefonica Deutschland bought E-Plus from Dutch operator KPN for 8.6 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in 2014.

It said it would pay a stable dividend of 0.24 euros per share for 2015 despite posting a full-year net loss of 383 million euros. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)