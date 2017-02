MADRID Dec 14 Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it would pay a total 2012 dividend of 1.50 euros per share, down from the 1.75 euros previously planned, and pledged to maintain that in 2013.

The company reiterated a dividend of 1.60 euros for 2011 and said it plans to keep its debt ratio between 2.0 and 2.5 times operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA). (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)