MADRID, April 26 Spain's Telefonica will pay a 2013 dividend of 0.75 euros per share, with a first payment of 0.35 euros per share to be made in November, the company said on Friday.

The euro zone's largest telecoms group thus resumes dividends having cancelled last year to concentrate on paying down debt and tackling the effects of an economic crisis in its home market. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Sarah White)