MADRID, July 26 Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica's shares were likely to fall at the open following a surprise announcement that the firm would eliminate its dividend payment and share buyback programme this year.

The move was seen as a prudent way not only for Telefonica to cut its 57-billion-euro ($69.10 billion) debt pile but also to protect it from a deepening economic crisis in its home market, to which its fortunes are twinned.

"Investors are going to give it to them. The stock will open down 5 percent at least," a Madrid-based trader said.

But Telefonica's share price has already fallen 34 percent so far this year and closed at 8.7 euros on Wednesday. Analysts said previous dividend cuts meant action like this was priced in and could prove positive for the stock in the long-term.

"This was pretty much priced-in," said Flemming Barton, analyst at Capital Markets in Madrid.

"So short-term weakness, but supportive long-term, helping reduce credit rating downgrade risks."

The company released first half results ahead of the scheduled Thursday morning announcement, and said as well as eliminating this year's dividend that it would cut salaries for board members and top management.

"What I don't understand is why the board is being paid compensation at all. They should be taking a 90 percent cut, not 20 percent," said Barton.

Analysts said Telefonica's plan was prudent but noted that the company's actions indicated the severity of its situation as it tries to avoid further downgrades from credit rating agencies.

"They've done what shareholders, the markets in general and credit rating agencies were asking them to do," said Ivan San Felix, an analyst at Renta4 in Madrid.

"I see it as a good thing."

Telefonica's borrowing costs have risen along with those of the Spanish state. It said on Wednesday that its effective cost of debt rose to 5.8 percent in the past 12 months, compared with 5.22 percent at the end of 2011.

The firm has taken several steps to reduce its debt this year, including selling part of its stake in China Unicom, opting for a scrip dividend and planning possible listings of assets in Germany and Latin America. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Tracy Rucinski and Jose Rodriguez; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)