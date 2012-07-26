* Telefonica dividend scrap sign of worsening times
MADRID/PARIS, July 26 Telefonica's
decision to scrap its dividend for the first time since the
Spanish Civil War in the 1930s reflects wider concern across
companies that Spain's deepening economic crisis may render
heavy company debt unsustainable.
Telefonica, a corporate stronghold both in Spain and abroad,
shocked investors late on Wednesday with the surprise move
intended to slash its debt pile and protect its prized
investment-grade rating, now under threat from two agencies.
As well as cutting the dividend for 2012, Telefonica
cancelled its share buyback programme and trimmed top
management's salaries, though remuneration remains above
industry standards.
The plan will help Telefonica confront its 57 billion euros
($69 billion) of debt, and was welcomed by analysts and rating
agencies. The company's shares closed up 3 percent at 8.9 euros,
having initially fallen more than 8 percent at the market open.
The firm has taken action ahead of heavy debt redemptions
early next year, with a 1.5 billion euro bond maturing on Feb.
14 and a 1.2 billion euro bond repayment due on June 12.
The cost of insuring against Telefonica's five-year debt
using credit default swaps (CDS) has jumped around 170 percent
in the last year to over 550 basis points.
The firm's CDS has increased 11 percent since the
beginning of the month, while Spain has struggled to avoid
taking a full-scale sovereign rescue.
"I see the risks at present for this and other Spanish
companies - especially those with consistent refinancing needs -
are around liquidity and making sure they can fund themselves
internally at least through 2013 and potentially beyond," said
Stuart Reid, senior director at Fitch, which rates Telefonica
two notches above junk with a negative outlook.
"Telefonica have recognised and responded to this, although
there is still more to be done."
The telecoms giant, alongside other Spanish bluechips like
oil firm Repsol and bank Santander, long
boasted that a global footprint spared them from domestic woes
in an economy reeling since a property bubble burst in 2008.
But as Spain has become the new frontline in the euro zone
debt crisis, its companies have been struggling to access
funding on international markets and now are racing to cut
massive debts accumulated during a decade-long boom.
Spain's total corporate debt, including real estate and
construction companies, is 1.2 trillion euros, or 120 percent of
its Gross Domestic Product.
The country's borrowing costs, to which top companies are
closely tied, eased on Thursday after euro zone policymakers
hinted at a solution to Spain's funding woes. They remain at a
level seen unsustainable in the medium term, however.
FEELING THE HEAT
Other Spanish firms are feeling the heat - Repsol vowed "to
do whatever it takes" to save its investment grade rating on
Thursday, pushing ahead with plans to raise up to 2.5 billion
euros with disposals such as liquefied natural gas assets or the
redemption of preference shares.
Santander reported a halving of first-half profit after it
wrote down losses on bad property investments in Spain dating
from a housing and construction boom that crashed in 2008.
For Telefonica, the key question is whether the dividend cut
and an ongoing programme of asset sales will be enough to allow
it to keep its credit rating.
Standard & Poor's downgraded its debt to BBB in May and
Moody's put it on review for downgrade.
The company, which needs to raise 7-8 billion euros a year
through 2015 to cope with debt maturities, said preliminary
talks with ratings agencies showed they welcomed the move.
If it lost its investment grade rating, raising such massive
sums would be harder and cost more. Many bond funds buy only
investment grade debt, so the pool of buyers for Telefonica's
debt would be sharply reduced if its debt was cut to junk.
"The risk is you purchase the new bond issue and then they
become a sub-investment grade issuer," said Louis Gargour, chief
investment officer at London-based hedge fund manager LNG
Capital, which is neutral on Telefonica.
Telefonica has already paid out around 2.8 billion euros in
dividends this year, and should save around 4.2 billion euros
compared with 2011 by scrapping remaining payments.
GOING FURTHER?
Analysts welcomed Telefonica's plan as prudent but also
underlined the company had little choice, given the severity of
its situation.
"They've done what shareholders, the markets in general and
credit rating agencies were asking them to do," said Ivan San
Felix, an analyst at Renta4 in Madrid.
They also said the company had bought itself more time to
sell assets and list its German business on the stock market
before facing a cash crunch later this year.
Telefonica said in an analyst presentation it would list O2
Germany in the last quarter of 2012 and remained committed to
asset sales. It hopes to raise up to 1.5 billion euros from the
sale of call centre business Atento and other units.
But liquidity pressures beyond next year mean the company
could still have to do more.
"At best, these will further reduce cash payments to
shareholders, at worst they could require further asset
disposals," said Ian Kelly, fund manager on the Schroder ISF
European Dividend Maximiser, which does not currently hold stock
in Telefonica.
Telefonica's 0.75 euro per share payout in 2013, halved from
the previously announced 1.5 euro per share, will still give a
dividend yield of 8.6 percent, higher than the sector average of
8.1 percent, according to Deutsche Bank.
Telefonica, which made its dividend announcement along with
the surprise early release of its first-half results on
Wednesday, also said it would slash salaries by 20 percent for
board members and around 30 percent for top management.
The move is emblematic of the widespread belt-tightening at
the company, whose shares have lost 37 percent since the start
of the year.
Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta's total salary should fall
to around 4.8 million euros this year, still significantly
higher than the 1.52 million in gross compensation paid to
France Telecom boss Stephane Richard in 2011.
