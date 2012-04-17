UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
April 17 Telefonica said on Tuesday it has signed a global deal with Electronic Arts which gives its clients, starting with Britain, wider access to EA's games, enabling special promotions or gaming services.
The agreement is first of its kind for Telefonica's new Digital business unit, which seeks to cut similar deals with other content providers.
In Britain, Telefonica's O2 unit will offer its customers three months of free access to all EA Mobile games following their first download, while it examines potential promotions or special gaming subscription services.
"The objective is to make it easy for customers to find the games that they are familiar with and to drive the uptake of mobile gaming, particularly amongst feature phone users," it said in a statement.
Mobile games are the most popular applications and their market is seen roughly doubling to 9 billion euros ($11.76 billion) in 2015 from less than 5 billion 2011, according to research firm IHS Screen Digest.
Telefonica, the largest telecoms company in the euro zone, had around 239 million mobile clients at end-2011. ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.