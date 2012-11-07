MADRID Nov 7 Spain's Telefonica plans to cut its debt to 50 billion euros ($64 billion) in 2012 from the 58 billion it held at the end of June, Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila said on Wednesday.

"Let me stress that as of today we are pointing towards 50 billion euros of net financial debt by year-end," Vila said on a conference call on nine-month results. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)