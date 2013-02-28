MADRID Feb 28 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday its full-year net profit fell 27 percent in 2012 to 3.928 billion euros ($5.15 billion), lower than the 4.355 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Europe's biggest telecoms company by revenue said profit dropped because of writedowns on its stake in Telecom Italia and Telefonica Ireland, as well as currency devaluation in Venezuela.

The company's net debt was 51.259 billion euros at end-2012, compared with 56 billion euros at end-September. Telefonica just missed its target leverage ratio of 2.35 x operating income before depreciation and amortisation, reporting a ratio of 2.36 x. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)