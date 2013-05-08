Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID May 8 Telefonica, Europe's largest telecoms provider by revenue, reported a 9 percent drop year-on-year in first quarter revenues to 14.1 billion euros ($18.5 billion) on Wednesday, in line with analyst expectations.
The former Spanish monopoly posted a 21 percent rise in first quarter profit to 902 million euros, owing to better financing costs and a favourable comparison with last year when the company wrote down its stake in Telecom Italia.
The company's net debt rose to 51.8 billion euros at end-March, compared to 51.3 billion euros at end-2012. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)