MADRID Nov 7 Telefonica said on Wednesday its net debt would fall a further 3.2 billion euros ($4.1 billion) from 56 billion euros at end-September because of a series of measures taken since the end of the third quarter, including the listing of its German O2-branded unit last month.

The company said its net debt ratio would fall to 2.44 x operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), taking it closer to its target debt leverage ratio of 2.35 x OIBDA. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Jesus Aguado)