MADRID Oct 28 The European Commission said on Monday it had asked Spanish regulator the CNMC to withdraw or amend its proposal to set the prices at which Telefonica can sell broadband services on its network to other companies.

Spain's telecoms watchdog proposed cutting the price that companies must pay to use Telefonica's network in January, saying it would boost competition in a market the former monopoly still dominates. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)