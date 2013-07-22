MADRID, July 22 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica confirmed on Monday it was in talks over a possible deal in Germany but added that nothing was closed yet.

A source told Reuters on Monday that the company was in advanced talks to buy KPN's German business E-Plus, confirming an earlier report in the Financial Times.

Telefonica did not mention KPN in its stock market notice.